Keystone Bank Limited has upgraded its digital banking experience through the launch of a truly customer-centric mobile application – ‘KeyMobile’ .

A statement by the lender said the upgrade is in demonstration of its commitment to deliver superior, convenient, and innovative banking solutions to its customers, thereby promoting the bank’s unwavering commitment to enable its customers conduct all their banking needs in the comfort of their home/office.

The bank further disclosed that the move towards branchless banking is also in response to the new realities of the corona virus (COVID-19) global pandemic and the need to ensure safer banking practices for its customers by leveraging technology to redefine and reframe the customer service delivery.

On the features of the KeyMobile App, the bank said: “With the new KeyMobile App, customers can now reactivate or upgrade their accounts by uploading the required documents online, they can equally open new accounts within 2minutes and get their debit cards delivered within 48hours.

“Transaction limits can also be increased or set to the customers preferred amount instantly using pin, debit card, token or customer indemnity.

“Apart from allowing customers to withdraw cash from ATMs without the use of cards (careless withdrawals), KeyMobile also provide customers the option to schedule cash withdrawal or deposit requests at their nearest Keystone bank agent/branch locations thereby reducing their travel and wait time to withdraw or deposit cash.

“To help customers manage their investments and expenses, the bank introduced the self-booking and liquidation of fixed deposits, scheduled bills payments, standing orders, cheque deposits and request features in the new App.

“To promote inclusive Banking, customers can now send money to non-account holders through their phone numbers and beneficiary redeem the fund from their nearest Keystone bank branch or agent locations. Money can be sent to multiple beneficiaries with a single click,” the bank said.

To improve the security of its customers’ fund, Keystone Bank disclosed that the App can disable cards and accounts, change, or reset their transaction PIN if compromise is suspected.

“KeyMobile also enables customers to interact online with the bank’s service staff for enquiries and complaints, to report dispense errors on ATM, POS, WEB and get real-time resolution.

“The App is not only about seamless and enjoyable customer experience, it also about giving customers instant financial rewards when they refer their friend’s/family members to download the app,” the statement added.

Commenting on the development, group managing director/CEO of Keystone Bank Limited, Mr. Olaniran Olayinka, expressed delight about the upgrade of the new mobile app, stressing that the bank would continue to invest in technology in its bid to provide cutting-edge, round-the-clock banking services to its teeming customers.

“With the upgraded KeyMobile app, it is no longer a question of stepping out to the bank but about the convergence of innovative services, digital technology and Omni-channel platforms coming to us at breakneck speed.

“The app offers customers a simple, seamless and secure banking,” Olayinka added.

