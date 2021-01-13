By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has suggested that school resumption could be used to curb the spread of COVID-19.

President of the association, Comrade Sunday Asefon said this as he warned the Federal Government against postponing schools resumption nationwide.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the NANS leader urged the Federal Government not to further aggravate issues by keeping Nigerian students at home aimlessly.

Asefon, however, commended the effort of the government in its effort to keep the COVID-19 virus at bay and ensure vaccines are available for Nigeria.

The association leader recommended that rather than postponing school resumption, schools could be used as a means of reducing the spread of the deadly virus.

He said the rise in the virus spread can be curbed from a position of environmental strategy and human coordination since the lockdown mechanism could no longer be effective.

Comrade Asefon said the Federal Government has to understand that majority of Nigerians are living in unorganized environments and structures that are not helping to curb the spread of the virus.

He then urged that the government rejig its approach and take only actions that could get more Nigerians into coordinated and regulated systems, like schools and offices.

With this, he said that hours of wearing face masks and complying with COVID safety protocols could be guaranteed to curb the spread.

“As students representatives and stakeholders, we make bold to state that having students and lecturers on campuses and in schools that are regimented and regulated, will help to raise consciousness and the bar of compliance with COVID rules, the statement read.

“Consequently, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) is undertaking to prevail on students union bodies to set up Students Task Force Against COVID-19 in every school, while asking the Federal Government to rejig its basic COVID guide for school resumptions.

“School resumption will also help the students, teachers, and lecturers to avoid social gatherings, regular travels while concentrating on the task of teaching and researching, which can also help to trigger the need to have a new alternative and approach to fighting the pandemic.

He concluded saying the union is open to dialogue with the federal government towards perfecting the union’s plan.

*Government has stuck to plans to reopen schools on 18 January.