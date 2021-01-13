By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular Nigerian singer, Harrison Tare Okiri, also known as Harrysong, has stirred a new debate on social media after saying ‘there is no independent woman anywhere’.

The ‘Isioma’ crooner explained that everybody needs somebody and just as God didn’t create an independent man, he also didn’t create an independent woman.

This is coming after, men and women on social media have been having serious gender ‘wars’ on social media for days, many of these arguments came after the creation of ‘Stingy Men Association of Nigeria’ and ‘Stingy Women Association of Nigeria’.

According to the former 5-Star music act, ‘we all need support’.

He wrote; “Everybody needs somebody, if God didn’t create an independent man then there’s no independent woman

“We all need support and plugs to start-up and plugs to start up. Stay loyal and stay humble, we know your story.”

See post below: