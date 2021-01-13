By Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Five people have been reportedly dead in an auto crash in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Spokesperson for Traffic Compliance, Babatunde Akinbiyi in a release confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta, that the crash happened at about 2:45pm at Danliti U-turn, off Ogun State.

He also revealed that the crash involved a truck and Mazda bus with the registration numbers APP 397 YA and EPE 575 XA respectively.

Akinbiyi said an eyewitness confirmed to TRACE and FRSC that the bus rammed into the truck from behind while trying to make a U-turn to Lagos due to impatience and reckless driving.

He, however, confirmed that five passengers from the bus died instantly and 16 persons with a toddler were injured.

“Effect on traffic was high and efforts were made by TRACE operatives, FRSC and Police Mowe Division to clear the vehicles.

“The accidented vehicles have been taken to Papa Oscar Cage, the victims have been rescued to Idera Private Hospital while the toddler has been taken to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH).

The dead bodies were taken to Idera Private Morgue.