By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Lawyer and former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has warned the Muslim Solidarity Forum to be mindful of its utterances against the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah.

The Muslim group on Tuesday asked the bishop to either apologise to all Muslims over his Christmas message or leave Sokoto.

The Muslim group’s acting chairman, Professor Isa Muhammad Maishanu maintained that Kukah’s statements were capable of breaking the age-long peaceful coexistence among the religious faithful in the country.

Fani-Kayode in his reaction to this said that Bishop Kukah did not attack Islam and has nothing to apologies about.

He warned that those threatening that he either apologise or leave Sokoto should mind their utterances.

“Bishop Hassan Kukah did not attack Islam & has nothing to apologise about. He has always sought for religious tolerance & peaceful co-existence between Christians & Muslims. Those that demand that he “must apologise” or “leave Sokoto” must mind their utterances & keep the peace.

“If anyone can provide me with a video of Kukah calling for violence against Muslims or inciting people against Islam I will give him one million naira, Fani Kayode tweeted.

Kukah in his Christmas message accused President Muhammadu Buhari of nepotism, and failure to protect Nigerians.

Bishop Hassan Kukah did not attack Islam & has nothing to apologise about. He has always sought for religious tolerance & peaceful co-existence between Christians & Muslims.Those that demand that he "must apologise" or "leave Sokoto" must mind their utterances & keep the peace. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) January 13, 2021