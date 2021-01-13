By Ariwodola Idowu

Ekiti state government has appealed to all taxable adults in the state to fulfil their tax obligations without prompting to enhance more development in the state.

Mr Olumuyiwa Ogunmilade, the Executive Chairman, Ekiti Internal Revenue Service (EKIRS), made the appeal in Ado Ekiti while holding the first meeting of the year with the agency’s staff members.

He commended those who had been consistent and honest in the payment of their taxes in years past, urging them not to relent.

Ogunmilade particularly thanked them for their cooperation in making the state greater, with the discharge of their civic responsibility, in spite of the challenges posed by the COVID- 19 pandemic.

Also, he emphasised the need for all hands to be on deck to boost the state’s internally-generated revenue (IGR).

According to him, all stakeholders must continue to support the efforts of the present administration at rapidly developing the state and making life more meaningful for the residents.

He also urged members of staff of the agency to embrace positive attitudes and be dedicated in the discharge of their duties in 2021.

Ogunmilade enjoined them to be alive to their responsibilities and justify the confidence reposed in them by the government.

The chairman, who commended the efforts of the workers in 2020, stressed the need for them to be more dedicated to their duties to ensure efficient service delivery in the new year.

“I appreciate you all for the efforts you are putting into making this agency better and the state greater. I believe that we can still do more. We are not where we wish to be yet but, at the same time, we are not where we used to be”, he said.

Ogunmilade also expressed gratitude to God for His intervention in the agency’s activities in 2020 “during which COVID-19 pandemic nearly shut down all businesses for the greater part of the year”.

NAN