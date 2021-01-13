By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, said developed countries can learn how politics is played from Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) after it concluded its membership registration and revalidation.

The Kogi governor made this claim at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja when he was inaugurated as Chairman of Women and Youth Sensitization and Mobilization Committee of the APC.

He said; “We have accepted this responsibility. It is a sacrifice, it is out of patriotism, it is a national assignment. We are going to deliver resoundingly. The APC will continue to win every election in this country.

“By the time we are done and all the registration of new members and revalidation of existing members are done in the country, “APC will not just be the largest in Africa but we are going to call on even the developed nations to come and learn from APC in Nigeria.

“We shall even teach some of our brothers who have just concluded elections that were rancorous. I will not mention names (referring to the United States of America) but we are going to be an institution of politics in Nigeria.

According to the Yobe State governor and Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Mai Mala Buni, he said the party is undergoing strategic measures to reposition itself.

He also said the party would provide the committee with all the necessary support to ensure the success of its assignment.

The Women and Youth sensitization and mobilization Committee has the Governor of Ogun State, Mr. Dapo Abiodun as Vice Chairman, while the Party’s Director of Organisation, Prof. Ussiju Medaner will serve as Secretary.

The APC membership registration and revalidation exercise is scheduled to begin from January 25.

Members of the Mobilization and Sensitization of the Committee are

1. H.E Governor Yahaya Bello – Chairman

2. H.E Dapo Abiodun – Vice Chairman

3. Sen Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf- Member

4. Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed – Member

5. Hon Stella Okotete – Member

6. Dr James Lalu – Member

7. Hon Akinremi Olaide- Member

8. Hon Nse Ituen – Member

9. Hon Yekini Nabena – Member

10. Professor Al-Mustapha Ussiju Medaner – Secretary