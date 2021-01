Jumia Nigeria CEO, Massimiliano Spalazzi has highlighted the services of e-commerce platforms as one of the measures to help mitigate the spread COVID-19 among Nigerians.

While speaking on the crucial role and contributions of e-commerce in the present day socio-economic reality in Nigeria, Spalazzi said online shopping will help promote the adoption of social distancing measures and eliminate the contact risk associated with brick and mortar stores, as people can purchase different products of their choice and get them delivered from the safety of their home.

“Online shopping remains one of the ways individuals can take precautions to limit the spread of Covid-19. People are being urged to avoid large gatherings, and limit human contact as much as possible. E-commerce platforms possess all these features that will help customers keep to the safety culture. From the comfort of their safety, customers can shop on the Jumia platforms, make payment through online payment solutions like JumiaPay and get them delivered via Jumia Express, or our contactless agents,” he said.

He pointed out the crucial role played by e-commerce platforms during the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown. “What we have seen last year has been how relevant and important e-commerce was in serving the population during these tough times. We’ve seen many different situations happen from the Covid-19, which obliged people to be locked down and having to purchase their goods in a safe way.”

During the first wave of the pandemic, e-commerce platforms served as a veritable channel for brands and businesses to connect with their customers. Global brands such as Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benkiser, Nestle, Unilever and other essential goods manufacturers partnered with Jumia for sales of their products.

Likewise, online retail platforms were key for the survival of food and grocery enterprises when sit-in services were prohibited with customers restricted by social distancing rule. It was a period where more customers boarded the e-commerce food service train and several local restaurants partnered with Jumia to keep their food, beverage and grocery service going during the lockdown.