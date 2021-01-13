By Benson Michael

President Muhammadu Buhari has paid glowing tribute to former Military Administrator of Lagos State, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, who died on Wednesday.

Kanu died at the age of 78.

Buhari, in a condolence message, commiserated with family and friends of Kanu, praying for God’s covering over all his loved ones.

The President condoled with all professional colleagues of the gallant military officer, who distinguished himself in all positions and responsibilities during service, taking up more daunting, but historically rewarding challenges like speaking up for the weak and vulnerable, and the struggle for the country’s return to democratic government.

Buhari believed late Rear Admiral Kanu’s credentials in serving the nation, as a career military officer and as an activist with NADECO in actualising the June 12, 1993 mandate, remained commendable and would continue to inspire younger generations on patriotism.

The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the elder statesman.