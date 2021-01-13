President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on his 62nd birthday, cherishing the maturity and purposeful leadership that the lawmaker has brought to the upper chamber.

In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday, Buhari lauded the way and manner Lawan had been handling every issue in the chamber following his years of experience and wisdom.

The president joined members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), National Assembly, staff, family, friends and associates of the Senate President in celebrating another age, heralded by lofty achievements.

He stated that these achievements included years of research and sharing of knowledge as a lecturer, eight years in the House of Representatives, before his election to the Senate in 2007.

According to him, Lawan’s steady progress on the ladder of leadership shows his empathy, tenacity and focus on improving the lives of Nigerians.

Thereafter, he affirmed that the cordial relationship between the Executive and Legislature had fostered faster and better results in the development of the country.

Buhari prayed that the almighty God would grant him good health, wisdom and long life to keep serving the country and humanity.