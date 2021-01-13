Former Military Governor of Lagos State, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu has died at the age of 78.

Kanu reportedly died on Wednesday.

As at the time of filing this report, a formal statement from the family is still being expected.

But activist, Dr, Joe Okei-Odumakin, a close association to Kanu has confirmed his dead, describing the demise as sad.

The cause of his death has not yet been ascertained.

Kanu was born in Abia State in 1943. He Joined the navy, he went to India for cadet training. His naval career included positions in Personnel, Logistics and Training. He obtained honorary Doctorate Degrees from the Imo State University and the Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

Kanu was appointed military governor of Imo State, Nigeria in March 1976 during the military regime of General Olusegun Obasanjo.

He was the first governor after the decree that established the state from part of the old East Central State.

He was transferred to become governor of Lagos State in 1977, leaving office in July 1978.

After he retired, he joined the pro-democracy movement and played a leading role in the agitation for the actualization of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election.

Kanu became a top National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) chieftain and became Chairman of the coalition in 2013.

He was among leaders who spoke in January 2010 at a Lagos rally of the Save Nigeria Group calling for the then Vice-President Goodluck Jonathan be made acting president during late President Umaru Yar’Adua’s illness.

Kanu had married three times and had ten children – Simone, Audrey, Kelly, Karen, Paula, Jeffery, Vanessa, Samantha, Laura and Stephen.