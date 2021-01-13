Former BBNaija housemate and model, Rebecca Nengi Hampson, has reacted to earlier reports that she has been replaced as the face of Bayelsa Girl Child.

It was earlier reported that Governor Douye Diri, removed Nengi Hampson, as the Face of Bayelsa Girl Child.

The position now belongs to Ebizi Blessing Eradiri.

Miss Eradiri is the first female First Class graduate from the Faculty of Law at the Niger Delta University (NDU), a feat she repeated at the Nigerian Law School.

However, no reason was given by the governor for the new change, but it may not be unconnected to the criticism drawn by the appointment of Nengi.

Many Nigerians had called for the Eradiri, a Bayelsa-born First Class Law Graduate, who has not only made Bayelsans proud but the entire Izon nation on her excellent performance at the Niger Delta University and the Nigerian Law School, Lagos Campus.

Some also argued that Eradiri has distinguished herself and should be the ‘Role Model’ to Bayelsa Youths.

After the announcement of Miss Eradiri, as the face of Bayelsa Girl Child, many had believed it was a replacement, though Nengi has cleared the air stating that both are set to work together.

She wrote on Twitter; “Congratulations to Barr. Ebizi Eradiri. It’s amazing how you were able to pull that thru!

Special thanks to my Governor for also finding her worthy for the honour. It is without doubt that we will both work together to see how we can front for a better welfare for the Girl child.”

Congratulations to Barr. Ebizi Eradiri. It's amazing how you were able to pull that thru! Special thanks to my Governor for also finding her worthy for the honour. It is without doubt that we will both work together to see how we can front for a better welfare for the Girl child pic.twitter.com/88riQTUvK4 — NENGI REBECCA HAMPSON 👑🗡️ (@nengiofficial) January 12, 2021