By Jennifer Okundia

Rave of the moment, business woman and popular Big Brother Naija star Rebecca “Nengi” Hampson, known simply as Nengi, leaves her 2 million Instagram followers breathless in new shoot.

The face of Bayelsa State, Nigeria, former model and MBGN Top 5 contestant who loves learning new things, having fun, travelling, taking on new adventures, and being true to herself put her pictures in display, wearing a peach dress, and wrote the note:

“QUEEN 👸

–in every sense of the word”

Nengi, 22, gained 2 million legit followers a few days ago and she had this to say “A few months ago, if anyone had told me I’d have 2 million followers on Instagram, I’d think they were capping. I have no words to THANK each and every one of you. I am forever indebted to your love and encouragement.”

Nengi studied communications at the University of Port Harcourt and is a proud Capricorn. She proclaims: “If you want the job done right, give it to a Capricorn. I give 110% of my energy and enthusiasm into everything I do.”