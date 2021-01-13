Barcelona want to sign Manchester City star Sergio Aguero on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old has spent the past nine and a half years in the Premier League with the Citizens, but with only six months remaining on his current contract, he is now able to negotiate a move away from the Etihad for free.

According to The Sun, the Catalan giants are keen to bring Aguero back to La Liga, and could make a move in January to secure his services for six months time.

La Blaugrana may have some competition to fend off, as Paris Saint-Germain are also rumored to be interested in signing the striker.

That could force Man City into action, with the forward still waiting to see whether his current club will offer him an extended deal beyond this season.

A move to Barcelona would give Aguero the chance to play in Spain once more after he spent five years at rivals Atletico Madrid at the start of his career. His clinical displays led Man City to pay £35m to sign the Argentine in 2011, and he has gone on to be one of the club’s best-ever pieces of business.

He is now the all-time leading goalscorer for the Citizens, and his goals have fired them to four Premier League titles, and a host of domestic trophies.