By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian actor, voice-over artist, and master of ceremonies Seun Ajayi and his wife Damilola Oluwabiyi have welcomed their 2nd child together.

Ajayi married Damilola on the 9th September 2017. In January 2019, he and his wife had their first child together, a boy.

He is a native of Ijebu Ibefun, Ogun State, Nigeria, known for his role in the television series Hustle. Ajayi was born on 31st March in Kaduna, Northern Nigeria and is the last child among five children. His family moved to Lagos when he was nine years old. His father is a retired civil servant and his mother is a business woman.

“So glad to have witnessed the manifestation of another miracle. God has been so good to us. Welcome little princess, mummy, your older brother and daddy love you so much.

I salute you @damibiyi , never met anyone stronger. I’m so proud of how precise you were with what you wanted to see for this birth, and you got it! Such great faith, such great grace. Thank you for everything you do, for being such an amazing mom and wife. I love you baby!!” he captioned the pictures shared on his timeline to welcome his daughter.

Seun has featured on major film projects like; Ojukokoro (Greed), God calling, The Ghost and the House of Truth, 93 Days among others. Some of his other screen credits include The Maze, Gidi Culture, Have a Nice Day, Crimson and Gidi Up.

He has also received multiple nominations at the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) and the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards for best supporting actor in a movie and Best Actor in an Original Comedy series, respectively.