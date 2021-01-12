A Nigerian man named Chukwutem Victor Inalu has reacted to the accusations leveled against him by his wife Onyinye Onome.

Onyinye Onome, in a series of Facebook posts and live videos, alleged that her husband sexually molested their 9-month-old baby.

She said her life is in danger for exposing her husband.

She claimed she started suspecting her husband was into men and told his family but they didn’t do anything about it. However, she said in a lengthy Facebook Live video that an answer she got from one of his family members made her suspicious that they were aware.

She claims she came out to the sitting room one day and saw her husband and son lying naked with her son touching her husband’s penis and when she warned him about it, he laughed it off.

She added that she later noticed her son was in severe pains and took him to the hospital where it was confirmed that he was sexually molested.

She added that her son was also pooing blood and had scars in his anus.

One of her Facebook posts reads: “Please friends and family…..I need justice for my 9months 2wks son who has been suffering sexual molestation by his very own father who is into men unknowing to me.

“We got married traditionally 20th December 2019 and I have been observing a lot of things in him that was unusual and I called on members of his family on 2 occasions telling them I feel my husband is into men but they never said anything about it. Imagine a wife saying such about your brother and all kept deaf ears not until I noticed my son pulling his dick on different occasions and we had it hot.

“Now my son poos Blood and has scarce in is anus which a doctor in general hospital confirmed. And the doctor immediately called on a human rights lawyer to see the child and give him justice.

“My husband Chukwutem Victor Inalu who is my husband has not directly picked his call but has used different means to end my life.

“Please if anything happens to me Inalu Victor Chuckwutem and Family are to be held responsible.”

In another post, Onome wrote: “I am at general hospital Ekpan and Mr inalu chukwutem Victor, is trying to run me off my son’s medical report with the help of top politicians who’s named I sent to video a video record to certain persons….Please be aware of this and make it go viral….They are after my life and Mr inalu Victor chuckwutem should be held responsible if anything happens to me.

“I left the result with Mr Okafor who conducted the examination on my son at general hospital Ekpan and if the result doesn’t match with his recorded voice note please take action on Mr Okafor.”

However, Victor Chukwutem Inalu, in response to the allegations, said his wife fabricated the lies because he requested a DNA test on their son.

Read his statement below

My attention has been drawn to a post/ publication made by my wife, wherein she made some several serious allegations, which are defaming in nature. These allegations touch on my character.

I am surprised at my wife’s disposition with respect to the marital challenges our marriage is undergoing. These allegations are very serious and they were personally orchestrated by my wife.

May I, at this point, condemn same, as there are FALSE and FRIVOLOUS.

All these allegations are coming because I requested a DNA test and a dissolution of our marriage because she has become CRUEL and HOSTILE to me at any slightest misunderstanding.

My family and I have decided to go to any length to see that we put a halt to my wife, unwholesome activities.

It is not in doubt that my wife and I have marital challenges, wherein she has pleaded with me profusely to settle same, little did I know that my refusal will prompt her anger to carry out various threats on me. In one of her messages to me, she boasted categorically that she was going to SET ME UP and also go to any length to defame me.

I am not a GAY and I have NEVER sexually molested our 9months and 2weeks old son and i have not in any way threaten my wife’s life or any member of her family as alleged by her in her publications. The reason I left the house after Christmas day, is because of her cruelty and her violent attitude towards me.

I am a hard-working and God-fearing citizen who is incapable of hurting a fly, let alone committing such a grievous act of child molestation.

My personality to humanity can be confirmed by my business allies, my beloved family, my friends, my neighbors and the society at large, I have NEVER had any criminal records all my years of being single and married. I strongly condemn the publication made by my wife and will at this junction highly recommend that she consults a psychiatrist.

The above allegations as alleged by my wife as put me and my entire family in an awkward position.

I have decided to use the appropriate channel to address this issue, my solicitors are currently putting machinery in place to address the libelous statement. I shall not leave any stone unturned..

Voice messages and text messages confirming the true situation of what transpired between me and my wife will be made public in due course.

Thanks

God bless you all