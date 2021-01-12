By Abankula with agency reports

Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump said there was tremendous anger in the country about impeachment moves by the House of Representatives.

But he quickly added that he did not want violence.

He was reacting for the first time to the impeachment move by the House, the second time in his tumultuous four years at White House.

He sounded unapologetic about the speech at a White House rally, in which he clearly asked his hordes of supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol.

Denying he triggered the mayhem in the US Capitol, Trump claimed that his rally speech to the MAGA supporters who stormed their way in, killing a police officer, was ‘totally appropriate.’

‘They’ve analysed my speech, my words and my final paragraph, my final sentence and everybody just thought it was totally appropriate,’ he claimed.

The House in the impeachment article accused Trump of inciting insurrection.

“I want no violence,” Trump told reporters as he left for a trip to the border wall in Alamo, Texas.

However, he dodged a question about whether he would resign.

“This impeachment is causing tremendous anger and they’re doing it, and it’s really a terrible thing that they’re doing for Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to continue on this path.

“I think it’s causing tremendous danger to our country, and it’s causing tremendous anger, I want no violence.’

Trump would become the first U.S. president to be impeached twice if the House of Representatives votes in favour of impeachment on Wednesday.