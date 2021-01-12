The National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Amhed Tinubu has prayed for Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, as he clocked 62 on Tuesday.

The former Lagos Governor commended Lawan for fostering a harmonious relationship between the legislature and executive.

Tinubu said Lawan had facilitated the passage of important legislation for the country.

He noted that the lawmaker’s leadership was due to his academic background and legislative experience.

“Our prayers are with him as we ask beneficent and munificent Almighty Allah to grant him even greater wisdom and vitality.

“We pray for many more years for him to live a good and full life and continue in the service of our beloved country,” Tinubu added.