South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-Kyun says the government is working to purchase additional Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines.

These vaccines will be bought from a different platform to better ensure safe inoculation of the public.

Chung said this on Tuesday during an interagency meeting on the COVID-19 response held at the government complex in Sejong, 120 kilometres south of Seoul.

“The government has been working to purchase an additional quantity of vaccines of another platform and has seen substantial progress,” he said. According to the prime minister, the government will make an announcement when the deal is finalised. According to authorities, the country has secured coronavirus vaccine doses for 56 million from four pharmaceutical companies and the World Health Organisation’s global vaccine project, known as COVAX. READ ALSO Philippines leader Duterte agrees to be Russia's lab rat The secured quantity as of now is more than enough to cover the country’s population of 52 million. President Moon Jae-in announced Monday that the government will provide all South Korean people with free-of-charge COVID-19 vaccines in phases starting next month. Despite the already secured quantity, authorities have been moving to secure an additional volume of vaccines due to lingering uncertainties, according to Chung. “We don’t know how long the immunity will last after inoculation, and safety problems could occur. “If we can’t speed up inoculations, we might have to outright discard the vaccines due to the short expiration period,” Chung said. READ ALSO Mexican doctor suffers severe reaction after Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine The prime minister also assessed that the pandemic has shown signs of a slowdown since the weekend but cautioned against carelessness in social distancing and antivirus measures. “Whether we will reach clear stabilisation (of the virus situation) or again fall into resurgence due to disorderly carelessness will be decided this week,” he said. Yonhap/NAN