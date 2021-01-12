A further 36 positive tests were reported by the 20 English Premier League clubs between Jan. 4 and Sunday.

A total of 27 of the tests came between January 4 and Thursday, with 10 more coming between Friday and Sunday, the Premier League said in a statement.

The 36 positive tests represent a slight reduction in the record number of 40 tests in the previous week.

A total of 2,593 tests were conducted across the 20 clubs.

Previous test results

Round 1: 31 Aug-6 Sep – 1,605 tested, with three testing positive.

Round 2: 7-13 Sep – 2,131 tested, with four testing positive.

Round 3: 14-20 Sep – 1,574 tested, with three testing positive.

Round 4: 21-27 Sep – 1,595 tested, with 10 testing positive.

Round 5: 28 Sep-4 Oct – 1,587 tested, with nine testing positive.

Round 6: 5-11 Oct – 1,128 tested, with five testing positive.

Round 7: 12-18 Oct – 1,575 tested, with eight testing positive.

Round 8: 19-25 Oct – 1,609 tested, with two testing positive.

Round 9: 26 Oct-1 Nov – 1,446 tested, with four testing positive.

Round 10: 2-8 Nov – 1,646 tested, with four testing positive.

Round 11: 9-15 Nov – 1,207 tested, with 16 testing positive.

Round 12: 16-22 Nov – 1,530 tested, with eight testing positive.

Round 13: 23-29 Nov – 1,381 tested, with 10 testing positive.

Round 14: 30 Nov-6 Dec – 1,483 tested, with 14 testing positive.

Round 15: 7-13 Dec – 1,549 tested, with six testing positive.

Round 16: 14-20 Dec – 1,569 tested, with seven testing positive.

Round 17: 21-27 Dec – 1,479 tested, with 18 being positive.

Round 18: 28-31 Dec – 1,311 tested, with 28 being positive.

Round 19: 1-3 Jan – 984 tested, with 12 being positive.