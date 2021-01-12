By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Ogun State police command on Tuesday paraded suspected members of Eiye confraternity cult after killing Michael Jayeola, a member of rival cult group Aiye confraternity.

The Ogun State police commissioner, Edward Ajogun, said that both confraternities had been terrorising Ijebu-Ode and its environs, as they engage one another in a supremacy battle.

The CP said Eiye members on Saturday tracked Jaiyeola to Ijebu-Mushin market and shot him. They also cut off his right hand.

Afterward, the police arrested five members of the Eiye confraternity on Sunday. The arrested suspects are Debo Ademola, Adebisi Idowu, Kehinde Adebisi, Abimbola Idowu, and Quadri Femi.

The arrested suspects confessed to being members of Eiye confraternity and revealed that they have been in the supremacy battle in the last one month. The battle according to the Police CP has lead to the maiming and death of members across the two groups, intensifying fear of crime and making life difficult for innocent residents.

The police during the parade also said that 16 persons were recently arrested for attempted murder, robbery, and cultism around the area.

Six firearms, 15 live cartridges, and battle aces were recovered from the suspects according to the Police.