By Abankula

The Police have arrested 18 criminal suspects for offences of robbery, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other violent crimes.

Among the people arrested was a kidnap kingpin and armourer of another kidnap gang, operating on Lokoja-Abuja, Abuja-Kaduna highways.

The 35 year-old Abubakar Umaru, a.k.a Buba Bargu, hails from Kato Shiroro area of Niger State.

He was arrested by the operatives of the Special Tactical Squad (STS).

Eight AK47 rifles, one SMG sterling gun, 236 AK47 Ammunition, 12 pieces of SMG sterling gun ammunition, two Toyota Camry cars were also recovered from them.

The cars, which were of 2006 and 2014 models have been released to the owners, the police said,

In. a statement by Police ppokesman, Commissioner Frank Mba, the Bargu gang abducted another kidnapping kingpin, 30 year-old Mohammed Ahmadu a.k.a CONFIRM.

Ahmadu was abducted when he came to the Bargu gang hideout in the forest to sell live ammunition to the group.

He was held and shot in the arm until his gang members paid a ransom of N1,555,000 for his release.

Five AK47 rifles, five magazines and 120 rounds of AK47 ammunition were recovered from Abubakar Umaru at his hideout in the Forest.

Similarly, Police operatives arrested five members of an armed robbery syndicate who have their criminal network and base spread across Edo, Delta, Ondo and Lagos States.

The suspects, all males, were identified as Godspower Ebogie, Samede Miracle, Efosa Rowland a.k.a Double, Michael Ifeanyi Egwuatu and Ifeanyi Ewurum a.k.a Rati.

They were arrested at various locations and linked to several cases of armed robbery and car snatching at gunpoint under investigations by the Police.

Mr. Osayuwamen Isokpan, living in Benin, Edo state lost his 2006 Toyota Camry to the gang on 26 June, while Mr Harrison Eribo lost his 2014 Camry on 5 July, 2020, in the same town.

Both cars have been released to them.