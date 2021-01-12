The family of the late Nollywood actress, Mrs Folakemi Aremu, popularly known as Orisabunmi, has debunked the reports linking her death and that the death of her siblings to COVID-19 complications.

The late actress, aged 61, died on January 6 while her elder brother, Mr Steve Onisola, who was the Technical Director of Kwara Falcons Basketball Club of Ilorin, died on January 7, at the age of 72.

Their younger sister, Mrs Janet Ademola, was said to have died as a result of complication arising from the shock of her siblings’ death on January 9.

However, some reports that went viral on social media platforms stated that Orisabunmi contracted COVID19 at an event where a popular gospel artiste, Esther Igbekele, performed in Ibadan, Oyo State in December.

The report added that Orisabunmi later infected other family members.

However, the family described the reports as unfounded lies.

Oluwaseun Adelubi, a member of the family, said, “We have been hearing and reading the unfounded lies being circulated on social media about their death being Covid19 related but I can tell you that it is a lie, such nonsense should be ignored.

“I am not sure what those behind the lies want to achieve with their stupid act of misinforming unsuspecting members of the public with unfounded lies about the Onisola family. The coach died in Ilorin while Orisabunmi and aunty Bukky died in Ibadan.

“Death is not what anybody prays for, but the death toll in the family, last week, is not about COVID-19. It was just a coincidence and we have been praying to God to avert such an event in our family.”