After 13 years of legal battle, a Nigerian businessman, Orji Prince Ikem has won his case against Emirates Airlines to get a refund of $1.63 million lost while travelling from Lagos to Guangzhou in China.

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday ordered the airline to pay the money to Prince Ikem.

Justice Muslim Hassan also ordered the airlines to pay Ikem N50million as damages for the “untold hardship and loss of earning” he suffered by the deprivation of use of his money from 2007 till date.

The judgment followed the plaintiff’s battle to recover two hand luggage containing personal effects and $700,000, as well as $930,000 in 18 bundles of $50,000 wraps each and $30,000 cash not in wrap.

The court heard that the $930,000 belonged to another businessman, Olisaemeka Ugwunze, who wanted it delivered in China for purchases.

The plaintiff told the court through his counsel, Chris Ekemezie, that at the departure lounge of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, Emirates Airlines’ staff requested that he hand the luggage to them for safe keeping in the cockpit, but he refused and insisted on keeping them by himself.

They insisted on keeping the luggage for him considering the huge amount of money contained therein, promising that on arrival at his destination, the two bags would be handed over to him.

After a prolonged argument and in order not to miss his flight, the plaintiff yielded and handed over the two bags to them, and they were tagged with numbers EK428682 and EK428683.

That was the last time the plaintiff saw the bags and the money.

On his arrival in Guangzhou, the airline could not account for his four luggage, The Guardian reported.

Ruling on the plaintiff’s prayers for the return of his $1.630 million and N100million general damages, Justice Hassan observed that the airline, through its counsel, Chief Awa Kalu (SAN), failed to refute Ikem’s claims.

The judge held: “I have read all the processes filed by both parties as well as their agreements and resolved that the only issue for determination is whether the plaintiff is entitled to the reliefs sought before this court.

“A claim not controverted is deemed admitted, in this case the defendant did not call a witness but rather rested its case on that of the plaintiff which means that all what the plaintiff claimed and their pleadings are admitted.

“I hold that Emirate Airlines failed in its obligations to customers by not delivering the luggage containing the sum of $1.630 million.

“On the whole, I hereby make the following orders; An order that Emirates Airlines pay the plaintiff the sum of $1.630 million.

“An order that the defendant pay the sum N50million to the defendant as damages. Parties shall bear their own respective costs.”