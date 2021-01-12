By Abankula

The Police have given mind-boggling figures about the crimes that raged in Nigeria in the pandemic year 2020.

In a statement by spokesman Commissioner Frank Mba, the police said 21,296 highly dangerous criminal suspects were arrested last year.

In the same year, 3,347 firearms and 133,496 bullets were impounded.

However, the bright sides are that 960 stolen vehicles and 1,002 kidnap victims were recovered.

The statement was a review of the police efforts last year, under leadership of the Inspector-General Mohammed Adamu.

Adamu has assured Nigerians of improved security in the year 2021.

The IGP stressed that the Force will be unrelenting in the fight against all forms of crimes especially kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry, cultism, cybercrime, Sexual/Gender-Based Violence (SGBV), amongst others in the country in the year 2021.

The IGP assured that the NPF will implement aggressive, proactive, intelligence-driven and community-based crime fighting strategies in its quests to make the country safer.

He promised the Force will take the battle to the door steps of the criminals and also expand its collaboration with the citizens and other Law Enforcement Agencies in its bid to flush out criminal elements in the country.