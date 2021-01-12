English Premier League champions Liverpool will face Manchester United in a blockbuster FA Cup tie after the draw for the fourth round was made on Monday.

The two teams will face off at Old Trafford on the weekend of Jan. 23.

Holders Arsenal will go to Southampton, if they win their third-round match at Shrewsbury, while Manchester City travel to Cheltenham.

The draw for the fifth round was also held Monday, to avoid fixture congestion.

Winners of the Manchester United-Liverpool match will have a home tie against either Doncaster Rovers or West Ham.

Fourth-round draw: (matches to be played weekend of Jan. 23):

Cheltenham Town vs Manchester City

Bournemouth vs Crawley Town

Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest

Manchester United vs Liverpool

Southampton or Shrewsbury Town vs Arsenal

Barnsley vs Norwich City

Chorley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Millwall vs Bristol City

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Blackpool

Wycombe Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur

Fulham vs Burnley

Sheffield United vs Plymouth Argyle

Chelsea vs Luton Town

West Ham United vs Doncaster Rovers

Brentford vs Leicester City

Everton vs Sheffield Wednesday

Fifth-round draw: (matches to be played weekend of Feb. 10)

Manchester United or Liverpool vs West Ham or Doncaster Rovers

Sheffield United or Plymouth Argyle vs Millwall or Bristol City

Chorley or Wolves vs Southampton or Shrewsbury Town or Arsenal

Barnsley or Norwich City vs Chelsea or Luton Town

Everton or Sheffield Wednesday vs Wycombe Wanderers or Tottenham Hotspur

Swansea or Nottingham Forest vs Cheltenham or Manchester City

Brentford or Leicester vs Brighton or Blackpool