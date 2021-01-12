By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Peter Moses, a 36-year-old man has been remanded in Ondo Correctional Centre, Akure by a Chief Magistrate court sitting in Ore.

Peter Moses was charged for forcefully having carnal knowledge of his 17-year-old daughter thereby impregnating her in the process.

He was said to have committed the offense between November, last year and January 2021 at Asewele Korede camp via Ore in Odigbo council area of the state.

According to the charge sheet, Peter contravened section 31 sub-section (1) and punishable under section 31 sub-section (2) of Part 3 of Child’s Right Acts of Federal Republic of Nigeria 2003.

The sheet read” hat you Peter Moses, on the between November 2020 and January 2021 at Asewele Korede camp via Ore in the Ore Magisterial District did unlawfully have sexual intercourse with one Peter Patience, aged 17 years and thereby committed an offense contrary to section 31 sub-section (1) and punishable under section 31 sub-section (2) of Part 3 of Child’s Right Acts of Federal Republic of Nigeria 2003.

” That you Peter Moses, during the same period, time and place in the aforementioned magisterial district did sexually abuse your daughter by having sexual intercourse with her and gave her four months old pregnancy, thereby committed an offense contrary to section 32 sub-section (2) and punishable under section 32 sub-section (2) of Part 3 of Child’s Right Acts of Federal Republic of Nigeria 2003, it read further.

Police Prosecutor, said at the court that the accused had committed a punishable offense but the police just started investigating the matter.

He pleaded with the court to adjourn the matter to enable the police to complete investigations and seek legal advice from the Justice Ministry.

Peter, however, pleaded guilty to the charges and begged the court to temper justice with mercy on the matter.

Magistrate F.O Omofolarin ordered that Peter be remanded in Correctional Centre in Akure pending the outcome of the DPP legal advice.

The case was adjourned till February 21 for mention.