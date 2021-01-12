By Douglas Okoro

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has ordered fumigation public institutions in the state to contain the spread of COVID-19.

This is contained in a statement by the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Daniel Umezurike on Tuesday in Abakaliki.

Umezurike said that the fumigation will last for three days, commence on Jan. 13 and ending on Jan. 15.

He named some of the places to be fumigated to include old and new Government House, Executive Council Chambers, Judiciary Premises, Centenary City Secretariat, security agencies quarters, legislative premises and markets.

“The State Government has increased the testing capacity for COVID-19 in the state and we appeal to anyone who has signs of COVID-19 or malaria to report at Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (FETHA-II) or Onicha General Hospital for testing.

“Effective from Jan. 21, burials and public gathering except for markets and religious centres shall be limited to not more than 50 people, facemasks must be worn and COVID-19 protocol maintained.

“We plead to our religious leaders to limit hours of service to not more than two hours, wear facemasks and observe COVID-19 protocols during worship, testing and treatment for COVID-19 is free,” he said.

Meanwhile, the commissioner said that it was an offence for private hospitals to carry out tests for COVID-19, or treat COVID-19 patients in the state as the government has enough facilities to offer such services free of charge.

NAN