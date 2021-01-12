By Ige Adekunle

The Idiroko Unit Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun has said that it will commence a clampdown on the illegal use of Police Spy number plates and other related offences.

Unit Commander Akinwunmi Olaluwoye made this known on Tuesday in Ota in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said the exercise, which would be carried out along the Idiroko and Owode axis, would be complemented by the Idiroko Police Command to check the excesses of errant drivers, as well as to reduce the crime rate.

“The FRSC wants to implore those that indulge in such acts to desist as they would be apprehended and prosecuted,“ he said.

He enjoined motorists to abide strictly by all traffic rules and regulations to reduce road crashes.

The commission also cautioned motorists against flouting COVID-19 protocols, to stem the second wave of the scourge.

Olaluwoye implored the motoring public to observe social distancing, use of face mask, among other requirements to contain the spike of the infection.

NAN