“Stingy Men Association of Nigeria” is going viral and gathered momentum on Monday when Don Jazzy, Nigerian record producer joined the movement as ‘Head of Union’.

The Stingy Men Association of Nigeria was kickstarted on social media and created to make fun but now getting serious.

The trend started in Zambia where men pledged not to spend more than K5 Zambia currency on their girlfriend and vowed to invest more.

However, Nigerians also created their online form with the objective of resisting any form of financial exploitation from the other gender.

Nigeria women have now also taken to social media to launch a retaliatory Stingy Women Association.

However, Media personality Toke Makinwa has also backed the “Close Legs Association” in retaliation for men joining the “Stingy Men Association.”

Reacting to how almost all the Nigerian male celebrities are joining the Stingy Men Association, the 36-year-old asked where she can also sign up for Close Legs Association.

She said,

“This stingy men association na wa ooo… Abeg where can I sign up for Close legs association.”