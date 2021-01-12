The wedding bell is tolling for former speaker of the House of Representatives Dimeji Bankole, three years after he divorced his first wife.

Bankole will on Friday 15 January tie the nuptial knot with Miss Aisha Shinkafi Saidu, granddaughter, of Umaru Shinkafi, former head of Nigeria’s security organisation.

Aisha is also daughter of Kebbi Governor, Atiku Bagudu, who doubles as chairman of the APC Governors Forum

The bride, is a lawyer and graduate of the University of Hull in the UK.

The bride’s mother is Shinkafi’s daughter and a sister to the former Zamfara Governor, Aliyu Shinkafi.

A statement from the Bankole family of Iporo, Abeokuta disclosed that a quiet introduction between the two families had taken place.

At the introduction, Sokoto Governor and Bankole’s successor as Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aminu Tambuwal, led the groom’s family to the bride’s family home to seek her hand in marriage.

Tambuwal, who chairs the PDP Governors’ Forum will also be on hand to lead Dimeji Bankole’s family to the solemnisation ceremony.