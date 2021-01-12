By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Music star Davido has openly declared support for Bobi Wine to become the next Ugandan president.

OBO as he is fondly called declared his support in a tweet stating that Bobi Wine has been fighting for revolution for a minute.

“I’m definitely in support of good governance! And Bobi seems like a stand-up guy! He’s been fighting for revolution for a minute! Whoever wins… I hope it’s the will of the people, he tweeted.

Bobi Wine who is also a musician and an activist is running against Yoweri Museveni who has been in power since 1986.

The election which would hold on January 14 has put the country centre stage in the continent. Bobi Wine has recently accused Museveni of sending soldiers to invade his home and arrest his security details. This is after report of arrest severally in the past.

Earlier on Tuesday, the country’s telecommunication regulator, Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) Executive Director Irene Sewankambo ordered telecommunication companies to suspend access to social media amidst the looming election.

Although Davido who is a Nigerian cannot vote in Uganda, his popularity across the continent comes with some influence.

