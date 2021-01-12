By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, on Tuesday, has disclosed that Nigerians will determine the imposition of a fresh lockdown with their compliance or non-compliance to COVID-19 protocols amid the second wave of the pandemic.

PTF National Coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu, stated this while featuring on a television programme.

According to him, no decision has been taken on a fresh lockdown yet but public attitude will determine whether or not the task force would impose a fresh lockdown.

Aliyu said, “A lockdown is not going to be decided by the PTF but it is going to be decided by the behaviour of the public when it comes to these rules. We have countries abroad that have very strict non-pharmaceutical intervention measures and everybody follows it. The flights are coming in, schools are open, churches are open and they don’t have Covid problem because everybody observes the rules.

“We definitely don’t want a lockdown and because we don’t want to lockdown, we need to make sure we do everything we can to prevent ourselves from reaching that state where the government will have to take action.”

Speaking on schools’ resumption date, Aliyu said the federal government would review the resumption date of schools as a result of rising cases of Coronavirus.

“On the January 18 resumption date, we are reviewing it. We are going to review it.

“At the PTF meeting today, we considered it, and tomorrow, the ministry is going to take it up,” he said.

According to him, Aliyu said what the minister of Education said on Monday was that the ministry was going to do a review of resumption.

He said Adamu never said the Education ministry was going to change the date of resumption, saying that what he said was that “they will review the situation and let the nation know.”

Aliyu stated emphatically that the resumption date for schools nationwide remained January 18 until the Ministry of Education comes up with an alternative date.