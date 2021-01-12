By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

An army court-martial sitting in Maiduguri has found Trooper Azunna Maduabuchi guilty of killing his colleague and thus sentenced him to death by firing squad.

Trooper Maduabuchi in July 2020, murdered Lieutenant Babakaka Ngorgi, the adjutant of his unit for refusing to grant him a welfare pass.

He shot Ngorgi from close range.

In accordance with Section 106 of the Armed Forces Act, trooper Maduabuchi was sentenced to death by firing squad based on this crime at the court session held at the Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

Other soldiers were also arraigned at the court and sentenced to years of imprisonment for manslaughter.

Sergeant Sani Ishaya was sentenced to four years, Bidemi Fabiyi sentenced to two years while Private Musa Bala and Private Abdulraheed Adamu were sentenced to one-year imprisonment each.

Mohammed Kudu, another soldier was accused of shooting a 12-year-old boy at a wedding.

He bagged three years imprisonment.

Lance corporal Aja Emmanuel was de-ranked to post of a private soldier on a lone charge of assault.