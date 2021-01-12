Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan has ordered full scale investigation into the alleged killing of a 20-year old undergraduate student of the Rivers State University, Miss Beauty Nwigbaranee by her Pastor-lover, Sodje Masodje, over the weekend.

The investigation is to unravel how the vehicle belonging to the Pastor allegedly got involved in a “ghastly” motor accident in a supposed head-on collision that killed Nwigbaranee without the Pastor inside.

Who deposited her corpse at the Mortuary at Ahoada General Hospital? Why were there no bruises on the body of the late Beauty Nwigbaranee? Why did the Pastor call the family of the supposed lover asking of the whereabouts on the day she died? Was late Beauty Nwigbaranee allegedly pregnant for the Pastor as alleged by her Elder sister Victoria Nwigbaranee and the Pastor wanted to get rid of her and pregnancy?

These and more unresolved questions are what the Homicide detectives have been mobilized by Mukan to investigate and resolve coupled with an autopsy report on the cause of death of the late 20 years old final year student.

It would be recalled that late Nwigbaranee was declared missing on December 25, 2020, by her parents, and her lifeless body was found at a mortuary in Ahoada East LGA, last Saturday.

The spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the death of the Rivers State University undergraduate, saying that the Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, has ordered a full scale investigation to unravel the cause of her death with a view to apprehending anyone found culpable.

According to him, the family was before the CP during which an investigation into the matter was ordered.

He therefore appealed to “all parties to maintain restraint until the police is able to conclude our investigation.

“Whatever our findings are will be made public. So far, we (Police) have been able to locate and sight the corpse of the deceased girl and the ‘accidented’ vehicles have also been sighted. Investigation will reveal what really happened. We can assure the public that at the end of the day, justice will be served.

“All the parties will get justice, including the late girl. She will get justice based on what the CP has put in place. Nobody will be spared from the long arms of the law,” Omoni assured.

Meanwhile, tension is mounting, as the family of the 20-year-old undergraduate late Beauty Nwigbaranee is accusing the Pastor of a new generation church, Mr Sodje Masodje of having a hand in the Lady’s death, who they said, paid him a visit the day she was declared missing.

The family had reported Masodje to the Nigeria Army, 6 Division in Port Harcourt, alleging that their daughter who was the pastor’s lover, had visited him on December 25, 2020 (Christmas Day) but did not return two days after and could not be reached on her mobile phone.

Beauty’s family members became suspicions after Masodje, whose new generation church is located in Eneka, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, put a call across to them, asking of her whereabouts.

This development forced the girl’s family to officially report the matter to the 6 Division of Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt, where he was arrested and detained.

Counsel to Beauty’s family, Barrister Gobari Deebom, told journalists in Port Harcourt that Masodje surprisingly refused to disclose the whereabouts of the girl during interrogation, with a promise that she would return home.

The lawyer, however, said Beauty’s alleged disappearance was initially a case of suspected abduction, saying that the family had to plead with the Army to hand over the matter to the police for proper investigation.

Deebom who confirmed that Beauty’s lifeless body was found at the Ahoada General Hospital mortuary in Rivers State, however, queried the claim that the girl died in an accident, saying that there was no trace of injury on her corpse.

“We discovered her dead body. Somebody that died through motor accident: would there not be bruises or wounds on the person’s body? Even if it is internal bleeding, there must be wound somewhere!

“They said there was a collision with two vehicles. They only saw one vehicle and the vehicle they saw also belongs to the Pastor; and the Police at Rumuji Police Station said the second vehicle involved in the accident is damaged beyond repair. If a vehicle is damaged beyond repair, where did you keep it, so that it will form part of the investigation?”

Asked how the family knew that Beauty’s corpse was deposited at the hospital mortuary, he said a kinsman of the family who saw the body at the mortuary contacted the family, having read the report of the girl missing in the media.