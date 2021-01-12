President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife Aisha are mourning the death of Hajja Nafisatu Galadima Aminu Usman.

Described by the Buharis as a family friend, Nafisatu Usman was the wife of Lt. Colonel IG Usman, ADC to former President Shehu Shagari.

In a message to the family of the deceased, Adamawa royal family and government and people of the state, President Buhari expressed “profound sympathy and condolences.”

He described Hajja Nafisatu as “a sincere, trusted and tireless family friend who gave her total support to the first family.’’

The President prayed that Allah will accept her soul and look after the family she left behind.