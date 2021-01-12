By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Didi Adodo, a former Commissioner for Establishment and Special Duties in Edo state, is dead, reportedly of CoVID-19 complications.

Adodo who served during the two terms of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s administration died in the early hours of today after a brief illness.

He died of complications from COVID-19.

It was gathered that he took ill five days ago, but could not make it.

The death of the frontline labour leader, is a big blow to the labour unionists.

Until his demise, Adodo was the General Secretary of Iron and Steel Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ISSSAN).

He was also a former General Secretary of the United Labour Congress (ULC).

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, had while swearing-in Adodo as Commissioner in Edo state, described him as a very warm, complete gentleman.

“He is a very warm, complete gentleman, rich in humour, absolutely loyal and dedicated and totally committed to our shared vision to reposition this great state and take it to the next level.

“Didi is one fellow that I can write his testimonial in the sense that we both come from the Trade Union Movement and having him back is like having your partner back.

“I also believe by assigning him to Establishments, the avoidable gap in communication between government and trade unions and the central labour organisations in the state and outside the state will now be a thing of the past and there will be more effective liaison and a coordinated attempt to issues as they arise,” Oshiomhole had said.

According to his Facebook page, Adodo who hailed from Iruekpen, Esan west local government area of the state, attended Holy Trinity Grammar School, Sabongida-Ora and graduated in 1979.

He later attended University of Benin (UNIBEN) where he graduated in 1986.

He is survived by his wife and children.

Family members of the deceased could not be reached for comments as their mobile phones were switched off.