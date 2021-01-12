Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is considering a move to bring former manager Avram Grant back to Stamford Bridge to work with current Blues boss Frank Lampard.

Reportedly, the billionaire believes Grant’s experience could provide invaluable support to manager Lampard and his staff.

Recently on social media, Grant backed Lampard and urged Abramovich to give him time to prove his doubters wrong.

“About the current situation, I can say only this. You need to be strong when things are not going well, when things are going well everyone is a genius and knows what to do,” Grant said in an Instagram post.

“But in the situation like this when things aren’t going well you need to be strong, look for solutions and show a lot about your character.

Chelsea have won only one of their last six Premier League matches and have dropped to ninth in the table.