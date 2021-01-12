Okafor Ofiebor

An octogenarian in Akumazi Umuocha community in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr. Hitler Nwabude, has cried out over the destruction of his cassava farm and yam barn by cows belonging to Fulani herdsmen.

The 82-year-old disclosed this in tears while conducting some journalists round his farm in Akumazi Umuocha recently.

He lamented that all that he laboured for in the past one year have all been destroyed by cows.

Mr. Nwabude further told journalists that he does not have any other means of livelihood, adding that he feeds himself and his family with the proceeds he earns from his farm land.

He therefore solicit for financial assistance from the government, concerned individuals and groups.

Mr. Nwabude stated that farming remains the only means of surviving the economic hardship in the country.

But he regretted that the Fulani herdsmen are using their cows to destroy lives and farmlands in various communities because of the penchant of the Ika people to accommodate strangers.

In his words, “When I got to my farm, what I saw was a disaster. My cassava, yam barns, and sugar cane have all been destroyed. Fulani herdsmen and their cows have caused several havoc and pains to Ika people, especially farmers. What we laboured for in a whole year was destroyed by cows.

“Governor Okowa should come to our aid and caution these visitors. We will not accept to be slaves, after all we are in our own land. It will not happen. If this is not urgently addressed, we might have to rise and defend the only source of our livelihood”.

Asked if he had reported to the authority, Nwabude said he had gone to Umunede Divisional Police to report and was told to keep his eyes on the ground while they too will do same.

Ika people of Delta State are mainly subsistence farmers. They are found in the two local government areas of Ika North East and Ika South local government areas of the State.

Our correspondent investigations revealed that the communities in the area have been experiencing willful damage, kidnapping and raping of women in their farms with Fulani herdsmen indicted as the culprits.