By Jennifer Okundia

English singer-songwriter and record producer from East London, Neo Jessica Joshua, better known on stage as Nao,

releases the official video for her song “Antidote” featuring Nigerian star Adekunle Gold.

The 33-year-old describes her sound as soul combined with electronic music, funk and R&B. Nao coined the term “wonky funk” to describe her style.

She released her debut album, ‘For All We Know, in 2016,’ and her second album, ‘Saturn,’ in 2018. Nao was the youngest of five children in her Jamaican mother’s house, but is the only child of her mother and father, who raised her “as friends.”

Speaking about the song, AG Baby, as Adekunle Gold is often called, said “ANTIDOTE. This song is a perfect description of how I feel about my daughter. Love usually feels like a concept, sometimes invisible, but with her it’s so tangible because she’s right there. I’m so obsessed with her that if she wasn’t around me, I wouldn’t be ok, I guess that’s what antidote is, a cure, a loving cure to the things that ail me.”

For Deja ❤️

#Antidote Out Now

@this_nao ❤️

Produced by @only1sarz

Co written: @iamstacybarthe

Directed by @sheila_johansson

Stylist: @ramariochevoy”

Watch the visual for “Antidote” here.

The English singer studied vocal jazz at the Guildhall School of Music & Drama in London and went on to be a backing singer for artists Kwabs and Jarvis Cocker.