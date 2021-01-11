By Jennifer Okundia

Due to the rise in the number of those contracting Coronavirus, reality television star, business woman and brand influencer Uriel, took to her timeline to warn those clubbing and attending parties to stay home and stop spreading the virus.

Uriel in her post stated that it is a shame that with all that is happening, people would still not stay home, use a mask and wash their hands.

She mentioned that she also missed the good old days when she could visit friends, go on dates and show off her lips without wearing a mask, and that surviving is all we needed to do first.

She wrote “I want to Party I want to shop

I want to go on Dates

I want to Visit Friends

I want to show my lips without a Mask

But I also want to Survive

Clubbing or Life??

pick

Clubs will open again we all miss the Good old days, but pls let’s survive this”