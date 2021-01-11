University of Abuja, Gwagwalada, FCT, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Diabetes Africa, a network of health professionals, to establish a top-class educational programme on Diabetes Education in the institution.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, in a statement by the University’s Head of Information and Public Relations, Dr Habib Yakoob, the partnership will improve the quality of healthcare offered to diabetes patients across Africa.

Prof. Na’Allah said the virtual signing of the MoU, which took place simultaneously in the United Kingdom and the University of Abuja, Nigeria, was also witnessed online by the Eastern African Diabetes Study group from Kenya.

The statement said the partnership which will also address the death of Diabetologists and other health care professionals who play a critical role in the study and management of diabetes, would lead to the award of a Master’s degree in Diabetes Education by the University.

“The University would ensure that the collaboration brings about the strengthening of health services especially with regard to treatment of diabetes in the country.

“I hope it is going to be a mark in the training in this area of professionalism, better knowledge management and treatment in Africa and the University is going to be a pacesetter in this programme,” he said.

The statement explained that facilitator of the partnership, Prof. Felicia Anumah, Dean, Faculty of Clinical Sciences, said that complications of diabetes in Nigeria is quite high because of poor-quality care and the unaffordability of medications and blood glucose monitoring devices by patients.

Prof. Anumah said the programme in diabetes education, which would also have international faculties, would be done on a dual mode with virtual lectures and clinicals which will take place in some identified centres across the country.

She said it had been the dream of the College of Health Sciences of the University to make an impact in this area by starting a programme in diabetes.

“I am very grateful to Diabetes Africa for being interested in this and being ready to support us in this venture. It is a day that I feel partly fulfilled; thank you very much,” she said.