By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular petroleum dealer in Alhaji Suleiman Akinbami has been kidnaped by gunmen in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

Akinbami is one of the leaders of the state chapter of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN).

His abduction was confirmed by the spokesperson of the police command in the state, ASP Sunday Abutu on Monday.

ASP Abutu revealed that the wife of the victim, Mrs Mariam Akinbami, reported the abduction of her husband at the Odo-Ado Divisional Police Headquarters Sunday night.

He said that a manhunt had been launched to rescue Akinbami and arrest his abductors.

According to Abutu, the DPO led officers to the crime scene to find clues that could lead to the petrol mogul rescue.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Tunde Mobayo has called for calm and assured the people of the state that the police would do its best to ensure the rescue of the victim and the arrest of the abductors.

Mr Tunde urged resident with useful informations regarding the incident to contact the nearest police station or call 0806 233 5577.