By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian movie producer, actress and director Toyin Abraham, shared full pictures of her son Ire, who is all grown up already.

Abraham and hubby Kolawole Ajeyemi, got married in 2019, in a traditional wedding, and welcomed their first child together in the same year.

Ire in a video shared by his mum, is seen pushing his mother away from touching his father, as he holds on tight to him.

“Blessing your timeline on this beautiful Sunday morning with my outfit for yesterday’s private viewing of DOD the movie at @ebonylifeplace… Guys! if you’ve not seen DOD the movie, you’re definitely missing out. I promise you, it’s nothing like you’ve seen before, and it’s currently one of the best movies showing in all cinemas nationwide. Please go and watch it. I look forward to your feedback.

#DODthemovie #Anthillstudios” she wrote.