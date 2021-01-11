The Nigerian Legion, Corps of Commissionaires, Kwara Command, has described the death of the immediate past commandant in the state, Prof. Olasehinde Ibikunle as shocking and a great loss to the Legion.

The Corps Commandant, Olusegun Omolale, in a statement on Sunday in Ilorin said the former commandant died in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 73 years.

Omolale described the late commandant as a leader worthy of emulation that took the Corps of Commissionaires in the state from the scratch to a lofty height.

“Baba was a dedicated Pastor of pastors, a great prayer warrior and defender of truth, a preacher, rugged Evangelist and caring believer.

“We have lost an erudite scholar of great repute, a Professor Emeritus in Geophysics with many national and international awards and a teacher of teachers,” Omolale said.

The commandant said the late Prof Ibikunle was an outstanding community leader of Igbomina land and motivator of youths.

“Our late commandant was a great philanthropist indeed and God fearing father that contributed immensely to the welfare of the wives and children of fallen heroes in Kwara.

“Members of the Nigerian Legions will sorely miss his fatherly role and counseling.

“Prof Ibikunle came; he saw, fought and conquered indeed. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace,” he said. (NAN)