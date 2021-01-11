By Taiwo Okanlawon

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that Nigerians of all generations and from all walks of life must try to commit to ensuring the country’s unity despite differences in religion, political affiliations, ethnicity, or other diversities.

Osinbajo stated this at the Interdenominational Church Service for the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration, held at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

Osinbajo, who was represented at the church service by Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said Nigeria is stronger together than apart.

In his words, “Nigerians must at every opportunity insist that every great multi-ethnic and multi-religious nation has, through thick and thin, fought to realize the great dividends of diversity and pluralism.”

He reiterated the need for Nigerians to as a mark of honour for the sacrifices of the men and women of the Armed Forces show more commitment to the unity of the country and the task of building a better society.

“The struggle to ensure a perfect federation is a lifelong enterprise to which each generation must resolutely commit,” he said.

Osinbajo observed that their sacrifices embody ultimate patriotism as they laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The vice president added, “It’s to the memories of these heroes and heroines that we pledge in the words of our National anthem: that ‘the labours of our heroes’ past shall never be in vain’.

“That promise that their blood, spilt on the field of battle, will not be wasted, is the burden that we, the living, bear. And it’s an onerous one indeed.”