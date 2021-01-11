By Muhammad Nur Tijani

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje is mourning the death of Colonel Aminu Kontagora (Rtd), a former military administrator of Kano State.

Kontagora died in the early hours of Monday.

According to Ganduje, the late Kotangora was an “astute, sound and a gallant military officer“.

“Kontagora’s high level of discipline and unassuming pedigree earned him many accolades during his military days, particularly when he was Kano State Military Administrator.

“It is indeed a great loss not only to his families, Niger State Government or the military as an institution, but it is also equally a great loss to Nigeria and Nigerians’’ Ganduje said.

He condoled with the Niger Government and the families of the deceased.

Also, the governor prayed Allah to forgive all his wrongdoings and reward all his good deeds with Jannatul-Firdaus.

NAN