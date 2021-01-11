The Niger Government has expressed sadness over the death of former Military Administrator of Benue and Kano States, retired Col. Aminu Isah Kontagora.

Mr Ahmed Matane, Secretary to the Government said this in a condolence message by his Information Officer, Mr Tanko Lawal, in Minna on Monday.

Mutane described the deceased as a complete gentleman.

He said that deceased would be remembered for his enduring commitment to the development of Benue and Kano states during his tenure as military administrator in the states.

“Kontagora was a respected officer who spent his life in the service of the state, country, and humanity,” he said.

He described Kontagora’s death as a great tragedy and a monumental loss to the state.

“On behalf of the government and people of the state, I want to convey my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of deceased, Sarkin Sudan, Kontagora, Alhaji Saidu Namaska, people of Kontagora Emirate and the people of Niger as a whole on this huge loss,” he said.

He prayed that the Almighty Allah (SWT) will grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest, reward him with Jannah Firdausi and give the entire family the courage to bear the irreparable loss.