Director-General New Partnership for African Development (NEPAD) Gloria Akobundu has called for an end to youth restiveness in Nigeria, promising to initiate programs that would positively engage youths.

Akobundu stated this in Isiala-Mbano council area of Imo, on Sunday, at the finals of her football competition organized for the six LGAs in Imo North, entitled “Partnership and Development Competition”.

She said NEPAD was saddled with the responsibility of implementing the African Union’s (AU) agenda of “Silencing the Gun”, adding that she planned to end youth restiveness through community partnership.

The director-general said the football tournament was one of her initiatives, aimed at hunting talents, uniting the youths and curbing restiveness.

She listed the three main focal areas of NEPAD as Partnership, Prosperity, and Productivity, adding that with community partnership, the three agendas would be implemented before the end of her four-year tenure.

“The youths must shun restiveness and embrace peace and unity. We want to silence the gun, curb restiveness through youth engagement and community partnership. So, I call on all the youths in Okigwe zone to embrace peace”, she said.

While assuring that talented youth would be assisted to develop their talents in the West, Akobundu pledged to sustain the competition annually.

The keenly contested competition was eventually won by Ihite-Uboma team who defeated Obowo team.