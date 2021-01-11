By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Government has raised the alarm over increasing rate at which civil servants test positive for COVID-19.

Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, in a statement said the government was concerned at the increasing rate of COVID-19 positivity among civil servants.

The memo addressed to all Accounting Officers, said they should come up with duty rosters to stem the outbreak of COVID-19 in their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs.

He said the roster should be prepared with an officer having to report for duty at most twice a month.

The memo reads: “I wish to note with deep concern the spate at which Officers are testing positive to COVID 19 and hereby enjoins all Accounting Officers to come up with Duty Rosters to stem the outbreak in your respective MDAs.

“The roster should be prepared with an Officer having to report for duty at most (one week) twice a month.

“Please note that this directive is without prejudice to existing directives and only reinforces same which are in effect and compliance abysmal. Be Responsible. Be Responsive. Be Safe.”